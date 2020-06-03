Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Home Depot worth $102,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. CSFB upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

HD stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

