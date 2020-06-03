Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

