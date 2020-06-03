Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.32. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 13,002,983 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 29.45 and a quick ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 million and a PE ratio of -18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.02.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

