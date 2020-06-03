Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Stock Price Up 1%

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$10.42 ($7.39) and last traded at A$10.40 ($7.38), approximately 133,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.30 ($7.30).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$10.16. The company has a market cap of $653.60 million and a PE ratio of 66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Hub24 Company Profile (ASX:HUB)

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

