Hydro Protocol Price Up 17.5% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Ethfinex and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $16,728.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.04546215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bgogo, Bancor Network, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

