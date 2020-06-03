ICC International Cannabis (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) Trading 16.7% Higher

ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 38,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 306,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

ICC International Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)

ICC International Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the cannabis business in Canada and internationally. It holds a license to cultivate, manufacture, supply, hold, import, export, and transport cannabis and derivative products; and engages in procuring and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis derivatives.

