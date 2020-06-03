ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.55. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 598,628 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

