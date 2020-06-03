Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.06. Illumina posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.32. 886,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,646. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.66.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.34, for a total value of $1,369,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,970 shares in the company, valued at $82,836,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock worth $8,904,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Illumina by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Illumina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.