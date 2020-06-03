Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider James (Jim) Hazel acquired 5,000 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,050.00 ($22,021.28).

On Friday, March 6th, James (Jim) Hazel acquired 2,000 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.99 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of A$15,980.00 ($11,333.33).

Shares of ASX:BEN traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$5.66 ($4.01). 5,801,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 12-month low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.34.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

