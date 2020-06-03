Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider James (Jim) Hazel acquired 5,000 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,050.00 ($22,021.28).

James (Jim) Hazel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 6th, James (Jim) Hazel acquired 2,000 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.99 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of A$15,980.00 ($11,333.33).

Shares of ASX:BEN traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$5.66 ($4.01). 5,801,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 12-month low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.34.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

