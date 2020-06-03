Insider Buying: Global Petroleum Limited (ASX:GBP) Insider Purchases 1,556,000 Shares of Stock

Global Petroleum Limited (ASX:GBP) insider Peter Taylor acquired 1,556,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,564.00 ($20,967.38).
The company has a market cap of $4.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. Global Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03).
Global Petroleum Company Profile
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.