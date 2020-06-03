Insider Buying: Global Petroleum Limited (ASX:GBP) Insider Purchases 1,556,000 Shares of Stock

Global Petroleum Limited (ASX:GBP) insider Peter Taylor acquired 1,556,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,564.00 ($20,967.38).

The company has a market cap of $4.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. Global Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

Global Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns a 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers, and 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

