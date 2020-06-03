Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.37. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9,033,089 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

