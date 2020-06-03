Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.91) on Wednesday. Integrafin has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 545.56 ($7.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 456.61.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Integrafin will post 1190.0000051 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.99), for a total transaction of £6,143.67 ($8,081.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

