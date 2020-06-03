Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.20 ($2.27) and last traded at A$3.31 ($2.35), approximately 240,828 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.32 ($2.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.40 million and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.24 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20.

About Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

