International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $136.82. 42,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,982. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 107,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.97 per share, with a total value of $13,062,987.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,126,679 shares of company stock valued at $120,766,855. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

