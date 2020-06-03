Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.47

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $237.47 and last traded at $236.69, with a volume of 36558238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

