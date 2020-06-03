Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.47

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $237.47 and last traded at $236.69, with a volume of 36558238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.63.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
