Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/29/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/28/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 208,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.03. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

