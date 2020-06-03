Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/1/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 5/29/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/28/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/26/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/17/2020 – A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 208,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.03. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.
A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
