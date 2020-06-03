Invitation Homes (INVH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/28/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/22/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/20/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/16/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/14/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/8/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/4/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/29/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/16/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

4/15/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 337,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Get Invitation Homes Inc alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.