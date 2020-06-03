iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,986 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

