iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 256.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,301 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

