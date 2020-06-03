iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 604,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. 2,925,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,540,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

