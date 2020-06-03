iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Up to $22.17

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.17. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 168,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

