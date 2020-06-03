iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Rex Capital Advisors LLC

Rex Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 15.3% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,652,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,397,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

