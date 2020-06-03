iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.68. 15,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.