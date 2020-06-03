Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.83. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,892,010 shares.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

