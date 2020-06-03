J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. J M Smucker makes up about 1.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.92.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.