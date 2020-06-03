Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.44 to $18.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $118.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,446. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $408,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 808.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

