JD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $387,223.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, JD Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. JD Coin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $387,223.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02028530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00182683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128489 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,807,135 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.