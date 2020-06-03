John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.378 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

