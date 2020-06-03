Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.01. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.