KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.42. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 493 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.