KickToken Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $722,440.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, OOOBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.04546215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,340,658,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,119,425,388 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, KuCoin, Exmo, BitMart, P2PB2B, Dcoin, HitBTC, Coinsbit, TOKOK, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Bilaxy, ABCC, Livecoin, ProBit Exchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.