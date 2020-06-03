Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $12,167.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001767 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

