Knosys Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:KNO) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Knosys Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:KNO) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 11,100 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About Knosys Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:KNO)

Knosys Limited develops, licenses, and sells computer software in Australia and the Asia Pacific. It offers KnowledgeIQ, a knowledge management solution that includes solutions for corporate intranet, content management, and process guide or knowledge management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Knosys Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knosys Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.