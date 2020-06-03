KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Shares Down 18.4%

KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) shares were down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories.

