L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 993,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.