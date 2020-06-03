Levin Easterly Partners LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 168,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $118.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

