Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 22,627 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.6% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $101.40 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

