Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 575,347 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,356,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575,347 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.8% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,526,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

