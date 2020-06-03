LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.87. LGL Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

