Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading Down 2.3%

Liberated Syndication Inc (OTCMKTS:LSYN) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, 9,544 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 20,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc, through its subsidiary, Webmayhem Inc, provides podcast hosting services in the United States. The company offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for producers of podcasting content; LibsynPRO service, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; mobile apps for podcasts; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast shows a custom App and a podcast Website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

