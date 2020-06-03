Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 60,290 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

