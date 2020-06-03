LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $104,364.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,034,513,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,381,152 tokens. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps .

The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

