Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 393,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

