Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.52. Macerich shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 5,942,729 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Get Macerich alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.41%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,948 shares of company stock worth $1,322,215. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Macerich by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 396,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 337,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.