Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4,086.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. 50,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,945. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

