Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 285,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.