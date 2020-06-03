MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.59

MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.82. MAN SE/ADR shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

