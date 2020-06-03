Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

MCHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

