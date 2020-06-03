Mark Palmquist Buys 7,385 Shares of United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) insider Mark Palmquist acquired 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.07 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,056.95 ($21,316.99).

Mark Palmquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Palmquist acquired 50,000 shares of United Malt Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,500.00 ($142,198.58).

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Palmquist acquired 50,000 shares of United Malt Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.09 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,500.00 ($145,035.46).

United Malt Group stock traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$4.29 ($3.04). 1,407,826 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. United Malt Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.87 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of A$5.24 ($3.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.38.

United Malt Group Limited operates as a commercial maltster in North America, Australia, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the production and sale of malt to major brewers, craft brewers, distillers, and food companies. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

