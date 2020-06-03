Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,004.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $256,590.88 and approximately $3,004.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02028530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00182683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128489 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.